New US military aid to Ukraine to be contribution to joint investment fund — Ukrainian PM

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. New military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine will be considered to be the Washington’s contribution to the joint investment fund, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"The agreement on subsoil with the US will be an absolutely partnering one. The investment fund will have 50/50 participation interests of control and filling. Contributions will be made in cash and the US side will be able to credit the new military aid as the contribution to the fund," Shmygal said.

Two more technical documents will be signed after Ukraine and the US clinch the deal, including between specially created legal entities in the two countries that will be founders of the fund.