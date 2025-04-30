India protests to Pakistan over shooting on border — report

NEW DELHI, April 30. /TASS/. India protested to Pakistan over the shots fired at the border recently, as high-ranking military officers from both countries held talks, NDTV television reported, citing a Defense Ministry source.

According to the report, the two sides spoke over a hotline on April 29 to discuss "unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan."

"India warned Pakistan against unwarranted ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by the Pakistan Army," the source said.

India detected unprovoked gunfire on the border for six consecutive days, according to the report.

"In addition to the previous report of April 29 and 30, there have been reports of unprovoked gunfire with small arms on the part of the Pakistan Army from its posts across the Line of Control in Baramulla and Kupwara districts and across the international border in Pargwal sector," the defense official said, adding that the Indian military responded appropriately.

Khaki-clad gunmen opened fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in northern India on April 22, using assault rifles. They killed 25 Indians and one national of Nepal, wounding many others. News media reported that India allegedly found proof that the attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (banned in Russia) and aided by the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan.

Following the attack, India reduced the staff of its embassy in Islamabad by almost a half, declared military advisors of the Pakistani embassy in India personae non gratae, and shut down the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan. The Indian authorities also suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the management of water resources and the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on Tuesday, where he said, according to sources, that the Indian Armed Forces have complete freedom to determine the manner, objectives and timing of response to the terrorist attack.