MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The effectiveness of potential direct talks between Russia and Ukraine depends on the US, because only the Trump administration is capable of making sure the agreements achieved are observed, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"Direct negotiations with the Kiev regime must logically continue agreements with the US because only the Trump administration can get them to stick to anything that comes out of direct talks. Provided, of course, that Trump is indeed after long-term peace," Azarov noted, replying to a question about Kiev’s reliability at such negotiations.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that Russia supports launching direct talks with Ukraine without any preconditions.