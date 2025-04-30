Belarusian Foreign Ministry urges BRICS to pursue unified policy to counter sanctions

MINSK, April 30. /TASS/. Following the participation of First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich in the recent BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Rio de Janeiro on April 28-29, Belarus has urged its BRICS partners to adopt a cohesive stance on the international stage to oppose sanctions policies. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry highlighted that during the session dedicated to the Global South’s role in strengthening multilateral cooperation, Lukashevich advocated for a unified approach among BRICS nations.

The ministry’s press service reported that the meeting participants’ attention was drawn to Belarus’s initiative to develop a charter aimed at fostering an architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security. Additionally, Belarus called on BRICS countries to coordinate their international strategies to effectively counteract sanctions, trade restrictions, and tariff conflicts.

Lukashevich reaffirmed Belarus’s alignment with BRICS’s overarching goals, including the pursuit of a just, multipolar global order, sustainable socio-economic development, and the enhancement of equitable, mutually beneficial cooperation across all sectors. The Foreign Ministry emphasized Belarus’s readiness to actively engage in BRICS platforms focused on political, economic, and humanitarian collaboration.

Furthermore, Belarus expressed support for the priorities outlined by Brazil during its 2025 BRICS presidency. These priorities encompass reforms in the international system of relations and security, combating climate change, addressing biological threats and emerging diseases, and reforming the global monetary and financial systems. The Foreign Ministry noted that the Rio de Janeiro meeting marked Belarus’ first high-level participation as a BRICS partner state, a status officially granted on January 1, 2025.

During the event, Lukashevich also held bilateral discussions with representatives from Bolivia, Brazil, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, and Thailand. The conversations focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration within international organizations.