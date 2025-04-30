Pakistan bolsters troop readiness at Line of Control with India in Kashmir region — media

NEW DELHI, April 30. /TASS/. Pakistan has enhanced its army readiness along the Line of Control with India in the Kashmir region amid growing military tension between the two countries after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan has moved key air defense assets and electronic warfare detachments to forward locations in the Sialkot sector. The Pakistani army is redeploying armored and infantry divisions and conducting intensive maneuvers of its military units, the paper said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Islamabad had been uninvolved in a deadly militant attack in the Pahalgam area in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The Pakistani premier urged the UN to play its role in resolving the dispute over the Kashmir region in compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar claimed on April 29 that India was planning an attack on Pakistan within 36 hours.

Pahalgam terrorist attack

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more in machine-gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the terrorist attack committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia). After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Pakistan, suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and also suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting on Tuesday. According to sources, he stated that the Indian armed forces had "complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing" of the country’s response to the Pahalgam attack.