German social democrats approve coalition agreement with conservatives — news outlet

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. The majority of members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have approved a coalition agreement with the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), paving the way for the formation of a new German government, the RND news outlet reported, citing sources.

There are no more obstacles on the way to the formation of a new cabinet. Earlier, the agreement was approved by the CSU and CDU.

According to Der Spiegel, 56% of the approximately 358,000 members of the Social Democratic Party of Germany participated in the vote. The treaty was approved by 84.6%. Voting began on April 15 and lasted 15 days, ending on April 29 at 11:59 p.m. Berlin time [9:59 p.m. GMT]. At least 20% of party members were required to approve the 144-page coalition pact.

The election of Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz as the new chancellor will take place in the Bundestag on May 6. The members of his government will be sworn in the same day.

Germany held early parliamentary elections on February 23. The CDU/CSU bloc won them with 28.5% of the vote. For the first time in its history, the Alternative for Germany party came in second with 20.8%. The SPD came in third with 16.4% of the vote. Next came the Greens and the Left Party with 11.6% and 8.8% of the vote, respectively.