Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill more than 50 Palestinians over past day

DUBAI, April 30. /TASS/. More than 50 Palestinians were killed and 113 others injured over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

According to its information, 51 people were killed and 113 others injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry also noted that an unspecified number of dead remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings and in the streets, as ambulances are unable to access them.

The ministry also pointed out that at least 52,365 Palestinians have been killed and another 117,905 injured in Israeli operations n in the region since October 7, 2023. The number of those killed since March 18, 2025 reached 2,273, while 5,864 were injured.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.