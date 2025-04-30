US envoy to UN points to Russia’s `great opportunity’ for lasting peace

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. To Acting Alternate Representative of the US Mission to the United Nations John Kelley, Russia currently has a great opportunity for a durable peace in Ukraine, and the United States will fully support Moscow and Kiev on their path to a lasting peace.

"Right now, Russia has a great opportunity to achieve a durable peace. The burden for ending the war rests with Russia and with Ukraine," the US diplomat said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday. "If both sides are ready to end the war, the United States will fully support their path to a lasting peace," he continued.

Kelley said "immense" benefits will be in store for Ukraine and Russia if they accept the US peace proposal. "Their economies can begin to grow, their cities to rebuild, and their peoples to heal," he argued.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Brazil’s O Globo in an interview that Moscow and Washington maintain their dialogue to find a path toward peace and that Russia expects these contacts to yield "mutually acceptable results. Russia’s top diplomat found it encouraging that, unlike the Biden administration, which he said "pumped the Kiev regime full of lethal weapons and was proactive in its efforts to draw Ukraine into NATO," US President Donald Trump and his allies are "trying to understand the root causes of the crisis." Trump has repeatedly said that the conflict would have never erupted had the previous administration not sought to drag Ukraine into NATO, Lavrov added.