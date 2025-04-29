WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. The United States is concerned by the participation of North Korean troops in the Ukraine crisis, Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, said at a news briefing.

When asked to comment on North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, she said that Pyongyang was not "being helpful" in resolving it. According to her, "third countries," including North Korea, "have perpetuated" the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and "they bear responsibility for it."

"North Korea's military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return, must end," she insisted.

The operation to liberate the Kursk Region was completed on Saturday. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov highlighted the role of forces from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in defeating the Ukrainians in the bordering Russian region in a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a separate statement, the Russian head of state thanked North Korean fighters for their assistance, while North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that a monument in their honor would be put up in their home country.