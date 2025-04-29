BRICS nations call for coordinated measures against terrorist organizations

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers have called for consolidated measures against organizations designated as terrorist by the United Nations, according to the BRICS ministerial meeting’s declaration.

"The Ministers called for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities," the document reads.

The ministers "reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens" and called for "an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework."

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting was held in Rio de Janeiro on April 28 and 29.