BRICS countries concerned of growing unjustified protectionism — declaration

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. BRICS member-countries are concerned of the rise of unjustified unilateral protectionist measures inconsistent with rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), including indiscriminate raising of reciprocal tariffs and non-tariff measures, according to the declaration posted by the Foreign Ministry of Brazil after the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting.

"Such measures disrupt global supply chains and bring more uncertainty to the global economy," the document indicates.

The ministers "called upon all sides to take measures to defend free trade and multilateral trading system, with a view to addressing current trade challenges and fostering a favorable trade and investment environment for all," according to the declaration.