Over 14,700 students killed in Israeli attacks on Palestine since October 2023

RABAT, April 29. /TASS/. More than 14,700 students have been killed and more than 24,700 have been wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and West Bank since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian ministry of education said.

"As many as 14,649 students have been killed and 23,936 more have received injuries in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, 135 students have died and 830 have been wounded," the WAFA news agency quoted it as saying.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank killed 880 teachers and lecturers and left 4,247 others injured.

As many as 111 public schools and 60 universities have been destroyed. Serious damage has been done to 352 schools and 20 universities.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.