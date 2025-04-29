White House claims that China is waging an economic war against the US

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The US administration claims that China is waging an economic war against the United States and that this policy has caused the US President Donald Trump to use radical protectionist measures in trade.

"Finally, President Trump is clear-eyed on the threat of China -and not just its constant cheating, intellectual property theft, and economic warfare against the United States, which our tariffs are designed to combat," Mike Waltz, the U.S. National Security Advisor under President Trump, wrote in his article for the National Interest magazine.

According to him, the US "will use all necessary legal means to stop American companies from investing in China’s military-industrial sector."

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not present on the list. Baseline tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, while individualized ones became effective on April 9. On April 9, Trump announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Earlier, a 20% tariff was also implemented for allegedly inefficient efforts by governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling. With this 20% tariff, the total tariff on goods from China now reaches 145%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing is calling the US to abandon tariff pressure and seek dialogue with China "based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.".