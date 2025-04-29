Portugal's prime minister rejects theory that cyberattack caused power outage

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said the government does not believe the country’s sweeping power outage was caused by a cyberattack, even though investigators are yet to come up with their findings.

"There is no hint that there were actions in cyberspace <...> that caused an imbalance in the power grid, which then led to a blackout," he said at a news conference broadcast by RTP television.

The prime minister thanked Portugal's emergency management services for promptly restoring the national power system.

"The country <...> gave a worthy response to <...> a challenge that no one had expected or foreseen," he said.

On April 28, a massive power outage hit Portugal and Spain, leaving millions of people without lights. According to Euronews, power supply issues have also been reported in Andorra and some French areas bordering Spain.