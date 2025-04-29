New war has already begun, for now fight is still over minds — Lukashenko

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. The conflict over people's minds continues to unfold globally, but its next phase promises to be intense, with weapons in hand, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned during the plenary session of the international forum of the Union State called "Great Heritage - Common Future."

"A new conventional war has begun, dear friends," Lukashenko stated. "It has started, but we are not the ones who initiated it. The next stage will be a hot war - a world war - fought with weapons in our hands. We do not desire this. Currently, we are engaged in a war of narratives through the media. We debate, struggle, and contend on these platforms. Ultimately, this is a war for the minds of our people."

He emphasized that "a modern hot war cannot occur without prior preparation, and that preparation has already begun."

Lukashenko concluded by stressing the importance of preserving "our historical memory," asserting, "We must fight for this memory with every ounce of our strength."