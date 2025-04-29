Trump says he could end up on Ukraine’s side in its conflict with Russia

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Atlantic magazine that he could take Ukraine's side in its conflict with Russia.

He was asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could do something that would cause Trump to say that he is on Vladimir Zelensky’s side.

The US president replied, "Not necessarily on Zelensky’s side, but on Ukraine’s side, yes. Yeah. But not necessarily on Zelensky’s side."

"I’ve had a hard time with Zelensky," he added, before recounting the dustup they had in the Oval Office on February 28.