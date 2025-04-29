Moldovan authorities exploiting Ukraine conflict to hold on to power — lawmaker

CHISINAU, April 29. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her party of Action and Solidarity are exploiting the conflict in Ukraine to intimidate their citizens and consolidate power ahead of the parliamentary elections in September, Olesea Stamate, former justice minister and now a member of parliament, said.

"Obviously, this war has negative consequences for Moldova from various viewpoints, but when politicians try to scare people into submission, this is certainly out of bounds," she noted, adding that the authorities are seeking to make people think that if they don’t support the ruling party at the elections, European integration will be halted.

"I don’t like such ideas and believe that people are the fairest judge and they will pronounce their verdict at the elections. People must be free to choose, free from pressure and intimidating rhetoric," said Stamate, who was expelled from the Party of Action and Solidarity earlier in April.