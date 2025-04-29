Conflict in Ukraine in final stage, says Trump

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is in its final stages, US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic in an interview.

"We'll have to see what happens over the next period of pretty much a week. We're down to final strokes. And again, this is (former U.S. President Joe) Biden's war. I'm not gonna get saddled — I don't wanna be saddled with it. It's a terrible war. Should have never happened. It would've never happened, as sure as you’re sitting there," he said.

Trump also reiterated that the Ukrainian conflict would never have started if it were up to him.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Trump's recent call for Russia to stop strikes on Ukrainian targets, said that Russia was continuing the special military operation, but Moscow was ready to launch negotiations with Kiev without preconditions. He said Russia has repeatedly confirmed this readiness.