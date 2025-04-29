Some Georgian reporters gave data to foreign special services — State Security Service

TBILISI, April 29. /TASS/. In 2024, representatives of some media outlets in Georgia provided information to foreign intelligence agencies and received funding, the Georgian State Security Service (MGB) said in a report for the past year.

"Representatives of some media outlets were recorded communicating with officials from foreign countries and, probably, representatives of the special services, from whom they received funding and instructions, as well as to whom they provided information on issues of interest to them," the report says.

Also, according to the agency, in 2024, there were attempts by the special services of foreign countries to recruit Georgian citizens. Foreign intelligence services also used foreigners in Georgia. In particular, there were cases when citizens of other countries set GPS coordinates, took photos and videos using drones.

The State Security Service conducted counterintelligence activities last year to prevent so-called soft power, covert operations and the use of "information warfare" tools, the special service notes. The MGB Counterintelligence Department opened eight criminal cases last year.

Mass protests took place in Georgia in 2024. In the spring, they were triggered by the adoption of the law on foreign agents in Parliament. The opposition began rallying after the parliamentary elections on October 26, while in late November and early December, large-scale protests took place, which were triggered by Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze's November 28 statement that the country was freezing opening negotiations on joining the EU.