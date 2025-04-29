Iran agrees to meeting with E3 in Rome before start of negotiations with US — portal

CAIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Iran has accepted a proposal from Eurotroika members Germany, Great Britain and France to meet with its representatives the day before the expected start of indirect talks between Iran and the United States scheduled for Saturday in Rome, Iranian news portal Baghdad today reported.

According to its source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, "France, Great Britain and Germany have asked to hold a meeting with representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry ahead of the upcoming indirect talks with the American side in Rome." According to the source, Tehran "approved this proposal and notified the Eurotroika that such a meeting could take place on Friday, May 2, the day before the upcoming fourth round of consultations with the United States."

The source confirmed that Tehran and Washington, "through the mediation of Oman, agreed to hold the fourth stage of indirect talks on the [Iranian] nuclear dossier on May 3 in Rome."

"Last night, Reuters news agency reported that Iran had offered Germany, Britain and France to hold a meeting on the nuclear program on May 2 in Rome if negotiations with the United States resume, and that the Eurotroika had not yet responded to Tehran's proposal.

The third round of dialogue between the United States and Iran ended on April 26 in Muscat. Along with the high-level political talks, technical consultations of experts were held in the Omani capital to discuss the details of a potential agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.