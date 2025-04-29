BANGKOK, April 29. /TASS/. The ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War holds significant strategic importance for Russia’s engagement with the international community. Thai international relations expert, Associate Professor Krissada Promvek of Ramkhamhaeng University, told TASS that this move is particularly influential in shaping Russia's relations with the Global South, as well as neutral states across Asia and the Middle East.

"Russia’s declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine is deeply rooted in the historical triumph of the Soviet Union," Promvek explained. "It underscores Russia’s longstanding role as a liberator of nations and serves as a reminder of its historic contributions. This ceasefire not only honors past sacrifices but also reinforces Russia’s political resilience and continuity. Importantly, it acts as a strategic gesture aimed at fostering peace and easing international tensions. For Russia, it signals a desire to engage constructively with the global community, especially with countries that traditionally maintain neutral or friendly stances."

On April 28, Putin announced the decision to implement a ceasefire coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. According to the Kremlin, "all hostilities are to be halted during this period.".