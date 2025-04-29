Tehran assume that explosion at Shahid Rajaee port could be act of sabotage or subversion

DUBAI, April 29. /TASS/. Iran’s authorities admit that the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the south of the country could have been caused by an act of sabotage or subversion, Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said.

"The accident could have been caused by FPV drones, or either be the result of sabotage, perhaps with participation of outside agitators. One of the main versions is that it [the accident] was the result of subversion such as an FPV drone attack or infiltration by saboteurs," he told the Rouydad 24 news agency.

Iran's intelligence and security services consider the accident to be a result of someone's malicious intent and conduct their investigation based on that theory, Shahriari pointed out.

On April 26, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the coast of the Persian Gulf. On Monday, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said that negligence was the cause of the explosion at the port. According to the minister, port authorities failed to take "necessary precautions." Momeni explained that a special commission has been established to investigate the accident. "Some individuals" suspected of involvement in the incident have already been summoned to the court. According to the latest data, at least 70 people were killed and about 1,400 others were injured in the explosion.