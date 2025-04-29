Spain's prime minister pledges power system will be reinforced following blackout

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country's power system will be reinforced following a large-scale blackout the day before.

"A firm agreement has been reached today at a cabinet meeting to allocate three days’ worth of strategic reserves of oil products for any generators that may be needed, especially in basic services such as hospitals," he told reporters.

According to the prime minister, the worst of the crisis is over.

"We will demand all appropriate responsibility from private operators," he said. "To this end, the Spanish cabinet has set up an investigative commission within the National Security Council to be led by the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge Ministry, which will involve other organizations in the cybersecurity sector."

"The results of all these investigations will be used to strengthen our power system," the prime minister went on to say.

According to the official, the crisis is not over yet and Madrid wants to determine its causes.

All of Spain lost power supply on the afternoon of April 28, with people trapped in trains, operation of hospitals disrupted and traffic lights down. Mobile phones and the internet stopped working. The power supply started to come back gradually around nightfall. The national grid operator said the system’s operation had been restored by now.