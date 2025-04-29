Russian S-300 systems to help Kyrgyzstan enhance its air defense — Security Council

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. Russian S-300 air defense systems that were transferred to the Kyrgyz defense ministry will help strengthen this country’s air defense, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulon told TASS.

"We need these systems to enhance our air security. Obviously, we need these new systems. We will continue taking steps to purchase other systems. Present-day battles and the special military operation demonstrate the prevailing use of drones. Our military is analyzing this matter and we will continue cooperation in this area," he said.

A source in the Kyrgyz defense ministry told TASS earlier that the country’s air defense forces had received Russian S-300 systems.

Kyrgyzstan’s national ElTR television channel on Tuesday demonstrated S-300PS and Tor-M2KM air defense systems that had been bought from Russia and that will take part in a military parade in Bishkek on May 8.