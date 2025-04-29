{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany

Cuban leader encourages world to join in on Victory Day celebrations — politician

The 'Great Heritage - Shared Future' international forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War is running in Volgograd on April 28-29

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has called on other countries to commemorate Victory Day, said Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of Cuba and the republic’s Council of State.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the world should partake in Victory Day celebrations, for it was thanks to the Soviet Union’s great and decisive contribution that fascism was defeated and World War II ended. We are immensely thankful to you [for this glory]," she said at a plenary session of the 'Great Heritage – Shared Future' international forum.

The 'Great Heritage - Shared Future' international forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War is running in Volgograd on April 28-29. The event is held on the initiative of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. Parliamentary representatives of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as China, North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, Serbia, Slovakia and other countries are taking part in the forum.

European Commission confirms not cyberattack behind blackout in Spain
Press chief Paula Pinho also confirmed that the European Commission favors greater integration of the Iberian Peninsula's power grids into the EU's single electricity system, which would allow for faster stabilization of the grid at the expense of resources from other EU countries
Russian troops liberate Kamenka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Spain, Portugal's power grids lose over 10GW of capacity due to massive blackouts — paper
According to the newspaper, the blackout has become one of the biggest in the recent European history
Odessa occupies 'alien' place in Ukraine, says Russian lawmaker
"This city was founded in the times of Catherine the Great and it is not by accident that monuments appear and disappear in Ukraine based on the political climate," Konstantin Zatulin said
CPC to launch drone-damaged Kropotkin Pump Station into operation after May 20
CPC CEO Nikolay Gorban noted a decline in pumping over its system but he said it was premature to forecast transportation volumes as of the end of the entire 2025
Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day: what is known about presidential decision
The Russian Armed Forces will cease hostilities for humanitarian reasons from 12:00 a.m. on May 8 to 12:00 a.m. on May 11
Ex-Austrian foreign minister outlines three-stage roadmap for Ukraine peace process
Karin Kneissl emphasized that the outcome of the peace process should include "new, larger-scale agreements on security, which will need to go beyond resolving relations between Moscow, Kiev and Washington"
China, Russia must strengthen coordination within BRICS — Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi noted that the world is witnessing a "fierce game between unilateral and multilateral orders" and "a struggle between hegemony and forces opposing it"
Kremlin official blames Kiev for destabilization in Black Sea
"Clearly, the activities of Ukraine’s armed forces and mercenaries are the main destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region," Nikolay Patrushev noted
Kiev's attempt to open 'new corridor for strikes' blocked — Russian envoy
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian drones overnight
Kiev unlikely to be able to guarantee that its army will observe ceasefire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the May truce is a gesture of good will on the part of Russia
Kiev yet to respond to Russia's May ceasefire proposal — Kremlin spokesman
"It’s hard to understand at this point if the Kiev regime plans to observe it or not," Dmitry Peskov added
Trump says Zelensky ready to abandon claims to Crimea
"Nobody brought it up for 12 years, and now they bring it up", US leader added
West delirious about nuclear apocalypse scenarios — Kremlin aide
"European capitals have once again resorted to the shameful policy of coddling with neo-Nazis," Nikolay Patrushev told
UN OCHA reports looting incidents in Gaza amid food shortages
According to the UN agency, armed individuals reportedly looted a truck in Deir al Balah and a warehouse in Gaza City
Kremlin official says Kiev regime impossible to negotiate with
Speaking about maritime security in the Black Sea, Nikolay Patrushev said Moscow and Washington are interested in it and are making the necessary steps, but the ball is in Kiev’s court
Ukraine not to be able to get closer to EU, if it blocks gas transit from Russia — Orban
"Ukraine should show much more understanding towards our countries and take into account our economic interests," the Hungarian PM said
Press review: Putin declares V-Day truce and defense spending spikes worldwide
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 29th
Kiev after loss of Kursk Region may try to attack elsewhere — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Kiev's recent actions in the Kursk Region were driven by military objectives, layered with a political dimension
Pakistani defense minister highlights risks of war with India within days
On April 22, armed men wearing fatigues opened fire with machine guns in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national, injuring many others
Europe determined to keep war going — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed to President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia was ready to negotiate with Ukraine without any conditions
North Korean soldiers participated in liberation of Sudzhansky district of Kursk Region
On April 26, the Russian army defeated of a group of Ukrainian militants who had invaded the Kursk Region
Zelensky may stage provocations, attacks on 80th V-day anniversary — State Duma member
While Zelensky may publicly express interest in the truce and a swift resolution to the conflict, in reality, he will clandestinely continue to engage in provocations, striking at civilian infrastructure and populations with lethal Western weaponry," Mikhail Sheremet emphasized
Top Russian, Ethiopian diplomats discuss cooperation within UN, BRICS
The sides expressed their intention "to continue expanding comprehensive cooperation in the areas of mutual interest," Russian foreign ministry said
Finnish Fortum says does not intend to return to Russia
According to the report, the company is pursuing arbitration against Russia "for the unlawful seizure of its assets and court proceedings to recover unpaid intercompany loans"
Battlefield catastrophe forces Kiev to escalate terrorist activity — Foreign Ministry
"While it’s already clear with Zelensky and his gang, the world community is increasingly raising questions about the NATO bloc," Maria Zakharova said
US, Russia exchange information, including on May truce — Kremlin
Russia announced it will be halting hostilities for humanitarian reasons from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11
Kiev will not observe ceasefire proposed by Russia - expert
Vitaly Kiselev also recalled that Kiev has launched extensive attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians
Russia must win special op, topple Kiev regime — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman emphasized the need to take every measure to make sure that a regime like that was never revived in any other country because "the price is too high"
Spain declares state of emergency after major blackout
By now, Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura have requested government assistance
Kremlin Aide Patrushev says memory of Soviet allies in WWII sacred
Nikolay Patrushev mentioned that the Soviet Union received most of its aid under lend-lease through northern seas
Global situation prompts Russia to strengthen its Navy — presidential aide
"The country pays special attention to the construction of modern ships," Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said
Nearly half of power supply restored in Spain
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez added that it is yet unknown what provoked this situation
Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as part of Russia imperative in settlement — Lavrov
Moscow has made no secret regarding its position on the settlement, the Russian foreign minister added
Efforts to revive ideas of Hitler's fascism should be criminalized — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, belittling the heroic feat of the Soviet Union in the Second World War is unacceptable because it insults the entire multinational Russian people
Few Western countries behind all big conflicts of past 300 years — intelligence chief
"The upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is an opportunity to reflect back on history and draw some conclusions," Sergey Naryshkin pointed out
Putin may meet with filmmaker Oliver Stone in Moscow this week — spokesman
In Dmitry Peskov's words, both the US film director and the Russian president are expected to take part in Russia’s Knowledge First educational marathon on April 30
Heroism of Soviet soldiers honored even where 'Russophobia is rampant' — official
Nikolay Patrushev noted that "in the United Kingdom, in the city of Londonderry, a monument has been erected in honor of the Arctic convoys, recognizing the contribution of Soviet sailors"
Russian companies ready to joint projects in Cambodia
The Russian-Cambodian partnership in the agricultural sphere has significant potential, the ministry noted
Kremlin spokesman cites previous statement when asked about Kiev not abiding by ceasefire
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11
Avtovaz plans to boost exports to 30,000 cars in 2025 — chief executive
Avtovaz exported more than 20,000 Lada cars in 2024
Ukrainian air force reports losing Su-27 fighter jet
According to the report, the incident is being investigated
Russia looks forward to seeing Xi Jinping at Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations — Lavrov
Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said earlier that Xi had accepted the invitation
NATO practices seizing Russia’s Baltic exclave — Kremlin official
North Atlantic alliance is also practicing preventive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenals, Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said
NATO’s attempt to attack Kaliningrad Region to be firmly rebuffed — Russian senator
Alexander Yaroshuk emphasized that military units in the region are at full combat readiness to repel any assault
China hopes for resolution of root causes of Ukrainian crisis
Wang Yi emphasized the need to "maintain an objective and impartial position, and insist on resolving differences through dialogue and negotiations"
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
Nowadays, any nicknames are "merely ridiculous," the head of state said
New strategic vision for Russian Navy shaped by special op, Kremlin aide says
Nikolay Patrushev added that even though naval warfare and technology had changed since World War II, "the most fundamental principles of maritime strategy remain the same"
Kim sees North Korea’s participation in liberation of Kursk Region as 'sacred mission'
He announced that a memorial to the North Korean soldiers who participated in the operation would soon be established in Pyongyang
Moskalik headed General Staff of Russian forces’ special military operation monitoring
At the same time, Moskalik was responsible for preparing reports on the situation in southeastern Ukraine for the Russian President, according to Krasnaya Zvezda materials
US jet falls overboard from aircraft carrier in Red Sea following Houthi attack — TV
An official confirmed that the aircraft lost at sea was a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet
Putin thanks North Korea for its help in liberating Kursk Region
"We commend the North Korean soldiers’ heroism, their excellent training and dedication displayed while fighting, shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers, defending our Motherland as their own," the Russian president emphasized
Houthis claim Saudi Arabia shelled Yemen’s Saada province
According to the report, a woman was killed in the attack on the borderline district of Shada
Carney's Liberal Party leads in Canada’s parliamentary elections — CTV forecast
Now clear that the only question remaining is whether the Liberals can secure the necessary 172 seats to form a majority government
US congressman initiates procedure of Trump’s impeachment
Shri Thanedar accused the head of state of violating the US Constitution and attempting to usurp power
Trump calls achievements of his first 100 days in office 'historic'
"We have now beaten all records set by previous administrations, and will continue working hard to hire the most competent, hardworking Patriots," the US President said
BRICS ministerial meeting begins in Rio de Janeiro
The first session is dedicated to BRICS’ role in addressing global challenges ad regional crises
Official views liberation of Kamenka as bridgehead for Russian advancement toward Kupyansk
Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup West had liberated the locality of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region
Hungary, Slovakia to keep exceptions from EU sanctions for Russian oil — Orban
Slovakia receives Russian gas coming to Hungary over the TurkStream gas pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia
Russia has strong positions, primed for peace — Dmitriev
Plenty of disinformation is currently around Russia but the Russian position can most often be communicated even to the most challenging opponents with the negative sentiment, the RDIF chief noted
Israel rejects idea of 5-year Gaza ceasefire in exchange for hostage release — report
According to the latest data from Israel, Hamas continues to hold 59 hostages in Gaza
Concessions to the US in trade will only fuel their appetite — Chinese foreign minister
Wang Yi noted that maintaining the rules of multilateral trade is the most pressing current issue
Brussels wants ‘toxic’ von der Leyen to resign — magazine
According to Die Weltwoche, the resignation of the European Commission chief could "unblock many processes" in the EU
Victory in Russia’s special military operation getting closer — Kremlin aide
"The contours of our victory are already clearly visible," Nikolay Patrushev said
What is known about massive blackout in Spain, Portugal
Power supply problems were also reported from Andorra and French regions bordering Spain
Putin extends deadline for foreigners to legalize their stay in Russia
According to the initial version of the document, the deadline was April 30
IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman speaks on liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine talks
Russia continues its special military operation but is ready to start negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Mutual support between China and Russia remains unwavering — Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi pointed out that the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been the guarantee for maintaining Sino-Russian relations at a high level
Russia may get Donetsk, Lugansk cruisers — Maritime Board chairman
Nikolay Patrushev underlined that this initiative represents "a logical continuation of our glorious tradition and pays tribute to the heroic actions of those who defend the Fatherland"
EU used Minsk Agreements to buy time, money for Ukraine — Dmitriev
"When somebody lies, it is important to very clearly put forward air-tight arguments," the official said
Russian troops gain good pace in advance in Sumy Region — Akhmat commander
"The enemy is trying to divert us and halt our advance to Sumy, bringing certain resources to other frontline sectors," Apty Alaudinov said
Navy ensures reliable protection of Russia — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev noted that the Russian Navy was playing an active role in the special military operation
Press review: Russia open to US peace plan and terror attack pits India against Pakistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 28th
Trump says Zelensky asked for more weapons at Rome meeting
US president noted that "he's been saying that for three years"
Explosion of two vehicles in northeastern Nigeria leaves 26 dead
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion
Carney’s party wins in Canada, but fails to secure majority
According to the latest data from the National Election Commission, the Liberals won 162 out of 343 electoral districts, while a full victory required 172 seats
Europeans, Zelensky want to use Trump’s peace initiative to make Kiev stronger — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the Russian side has learnt such lessons at least three times
Foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine legitimate targets for Russia — Medvedev
The Security Council deputy chairman added that Russia treats prisoners of war in accordance with international law and guarantees their survival if they surrender voluntarily
Medvedev believes that threat of nuclear apocalypse is still there
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council highlighted US President Donald Trump’s candid observation that World War III nearly erupted over Ukraine, describing it as a "correct and simple" statement
UN takes note of truce for V-Day anniversary — representative of Secretary General
Stephane Dujarric stressed that the UN position remained principle, consistent and firmly grounded in the UN Charter
Child injured in Ukrainian attack on school bus in Zaporozhye Region
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said the bus was hit by fragments of shells, its rear windows were blown out
Putin to meet with Lukashenko at forum in Volgograd
A separate meeting will focus on current issues concerning the development of relations between Russia and Belarus
Kremlin official reports London's claims to Black Sea region
"The United Kingdom has already established an ‘anti-mine coalition’ and now plans to escort merchant vessels with ships of its Royal Navy," Nikolay Patrushev said
Europe, Kiev fear US may walk out of negotiations on Ukraine soon — FT
US sources told FT that Washington was nervous about the fact that Moscow was not agreeing to a number of concessions, including on limiting the number of Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian command declares troops missing immediately after deployment — sources
The most widespread problem that relatives of Ukrainian servicemen talk about is the inhuman treatment of subordinates and their relatives
Ukraine’s fate sealed, its remnants should never join NATO — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that Russia would not tolerate Ukraine joining any military alliance that advocates a unipolar world order
Kremlin official convinced that Odessa’s future not linked to Kiev regime
Nikolay Patrushev noted that "residents of Ukrainian regions, including Black Sea coastal areas, should be given an opportunity to decide on their future"
Kremlin aide calls for reforming UN
According to Nikolay Patrushev, countries of the global majority, which have been ignored by the West for decades, are now actually forming the economic and political agenda
Plans for Ukraine can only be discussed in closed mode — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the media reports on Ukraine settlement were rarely true
Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port blast caused by negligence — Interior Ministry
According to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, "necessary precautions" were not taken at the port
Abbas plans to visit Russia for May 9 celebrations — Ambassador
Palestinian president plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Abdel Hafiz Nofal
Turkey hopes tensions between Pakistan, India will soon be eased — Erdogan
Turkish President added that Ankara is keeping a close eye on the developments in the region
Kremlin spokesman gives brief on V-day ceasefire, North Korean troops, Kiev's illegitimacy
Russia has issues with the illegitimacy of the Kiev regime as it poses certain problems to the peace process, but the peace settlement is "the top priority," Dmitry Peskov said
Trump acknowledges US, Europe, Kiev to blame for Ukraine conflict — Medvedev
"Everything has once again turned upside down for European politicians because the current US President has found the courage and blamed the conflict not on Russia, which was the case for years," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Zelensky asking Trump for weapons at Pope's funeral 'absolute mockery' — lawmaker
"This risks undermining Trump’s peaceful initiatives and may cause more escalation and civilian deaths," Mikhail Sheremet warned
FACTBOX: Southern, western Europe experience massive blackouts
The cause of the blackouts has not yet been identified
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Rubio, Lavrov discuss further steps toward Ukrainian settlement — Department of State
According to the US Department of State, the phone call was initiated by the Russian side
Medvedev warns that newly minted NATO members put themselves in Russia's crosshairs
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman wondered as to what security was obtained by the countries that joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Lavrov, Thailand’s Foreign Minister discuss economy, coordination within BRICS
The two sides "aligned their positions on key issues related to the development of Russian-Thai cooperation, including advancing political dialogue, enhancing trade and economic ties, and promoting humanitarian exchanges, as well as discussed the coordination of efforts within BRICS and other international platforms"
