Cuban leader encourages world to join in on Victory Day celebrations — politician

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has called on other countries to commemorate Victory Day, said Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of Cuba and the republic’s Council of State.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the world should partake in Victory Day celebrations, for it was thanks to the Soviet Union’s great and decisive contribution that fascism was defeated and World War II ended. We are immensely thankful to you [for this glory]," she said at a plenary session of the 'Great Heritage – Shared Future' international forum.

The 'Great Heritage - Shared Future' international forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War is running in Volgograd on April 28-29. The event is held on the initiative of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. Parliamentary representatives of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as China, North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, Serbia, Slovakia and other countries are taking part in the forum.