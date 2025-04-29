Israeli servicemen torture over 50 UN employees in Gaza — UNRWA head

GENEVA, April 29. /TASS/. More than 50 UNRWA employees have been subjected to cruel treatment and torture by Israeli servicemen in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reported.

"Since the start of the war in October 2023, over 50 UNRWA staff, including teachers, doctors, and social workers, have been detained and abused," he said in a statement on his X page. "They have been treated in the most shocking and inhumane way," Lazzarini pointed out.

According to the UNRWA chief, the agency’s employees were beaten and used as human shields. "They were subjected to sleep deprivation, humiliation, threats of harm to them and their families, as well as attacks by dogs. Many were subjected to forced confessions," he emphasized. In this connection, Lazzarini demands justice and punishment for all those responsible for these flagrant violations of international law.