Spain restores power to 99.95% of country — Prime Minister

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. All electrical substations in Spain are up and running, with power restored to almost the entire country, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

"After a tense night, we were able to meet 99.95% of the energy demand, and 100% of substations have been restored," he wrote on the X social network.

According to Sanchez, the country's Security Council will soon hold a new meeting, at which the authorities will determine further steps to restore the operation of the entire Spanish power grid.

On April 28, major blackouts occurred in Spain, leaving millions of people without electricity and disrupting transport and communication systems. The country’s authorities said that the causes of the massive blackouts were unclear. Experts are trying to identify the circumstances of the incident. Power outages were reported all over Spain and neighboring Portugal. According to the Euronews TV channel, problems with the power grid were also reported in Andorra and areas of France bordering Spain.