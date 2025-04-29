China urges India, Pakistan to keep restraint amid growing conflict — foreign ministry

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. The Chinese Foreign Ministry encouraged India and Pakistan to show restraint as their contradictions sharpen, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun stated at a briefing.

"China hopes that India and Pakistan will exercise restraint, work in the same direction, handle relevant differences properly through dialogue and consultation, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," the spokesman said.

On April 22, armed men carried out a terrorist attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam located on the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese, leaving many more injured. The attackers managed to escape.

The Indian intelligence services have discovered evidence of the involvement of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in the attack of terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia), the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing sources.