US jet falls overboard from aircraft carrier in Red Sea following Houthi attack — TV

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. A US jet fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement, CNN reported.

"A US official said initial reports from the scene indicated the Truman made a hard turn to evade Houthi fire, which contributed to the fighter jet falling overboard," the TV channel said. According to it, one of the sailors sustained a minor injury.

Another official confirmed that the aircraft lost at sea was a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. The US Navy says it costs more than $60 million.

Earlier, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in response to strikes on Yemen. Rebel spokesman Yahya Saria said that the attack was carried out with cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones.