Over 65,000 children hospitalized in Gaza due to acute malnutrition — TV

DUBAI, April 29. /TASS/. Over 65,000 children in the Gaza Strip have been taken to the hospital due to acute malnutrition amid the ongoing Israeli blockade, the Al Masirah TV channel reports, citing the Gaza government’s media office.

According to the broadcaster, a total of 1.1 mln Palestinian children and teenagers suffer from hunger every day.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) earlier pointed to the dire situation in Gaza following Israel’s March 2 ban on humanitarian aid deliveries. "Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade. Gaza has become a land of desperation," UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on the X social media platform.

On March 2, Israel suspended humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip and closed all checkpoints, citing Hamas’s refusal to accept US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan to continue Gaza ceasefire talks.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January.