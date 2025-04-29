More than 55 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza within 24 hours

DUBAI, April 29. /TASS/. At least 57 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported that Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 57 people and injured approximately 153 others. It was also noted that the bodies of 14 previously deceased individuals, recovered from beneath the rubble, were delivered to hospitals in the region.

The Health Ministry further clarified that the death toll resulting from Israeli military operations since October 7, 2023, has risen to 52,314, with 117,792 people wounded. Since the resumption of hostilities in the region in March of this year, 2,222 individuals have been killed and 5,751 injured.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed large-scale operations in the Gaza Strip, launching intensive strikes and thereby ending the ceasefire that had been in place since January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the decision to Hamas’s rejection of proposals presented during negotiations mediated by third parties, including US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. It stated that the goal of the operation is to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. The militant group, in turn, placed responsibility for the renewed conflict on Israel and the United States.