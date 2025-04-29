Carney’s party wins in Canada, but fails to secure majority

OTTAWA, April 29. /TASS/. The ruling Liberal Party of Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, emerged victorious in the early parliamentary elections on Monday but failed to secure a majority of seats in the lower house of the country’s legislature (the House of Commons) and will be forced to form a minority government. The Liberals, who have been in power in Canada for 10 years, have not won a majority since 2015.

According to the latest data from the National Election Commission, the Liberals won 162 out of 343 electoral districts, while a full victory required 172 seats. The Conservative Party of Canada secured support in 149 districts. The third-place finisher was the Bloc Quebecois, which won in 23 districts, followed by the New Democratic Party (8) and the Green Party of Canada (1). The vote count is still ongoing, but it is unlikely to significantly alter the overall balance of power.

The election was initially scheduled for October 2025, however, after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned as head of government and leader of the ruling Liberal Party of Canada in early March, his successor, Carney, called for early elections to be held on April 28. Carney was at risk of failing a vote of confidence in Parliament, where the Liberals did not have a majority, and could have almost immediately lost his position as head of government.