China hopes for resolution of root causes of Ukrainian crisis

BEIJING, April 29. /TASS/. Beijing supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis and hopes that its root causes will be addressed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi said during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro.

"China supports all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and hopes that the parties involved will eliminate the root causes of the crisis and reach a just, lasting, and peaceful agreement as soon as possible, one that is binding and acceptable to all sides," the minister said, according to the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese minister emphasized the need to "maintain an objective and impartial position, and insist on resolving differences through dialogue and negotiations.".