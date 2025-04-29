Trump calls achievements of his first 100 days in office ‘historic’

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described the accomplishments of his administration as "historic" after completing 100 days in office, he said in a statement on the social media platform Truth Social.

"We have now beaten all records set by previous administrations, and will continue working hard to hire the most competent, hardworking Patriots, who will help us usher in our Country’s Golden Age," Trump wrote.

According to a survey conducted on April 17-21 by the NORC research center for the Associated Press, 7 out of 10 Americans approve of Trump’s activities during the first 100 days of his presidency. At the same time, a joint poll by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos, conducted on April 18-22, recorded the lowest approval rating for a president at the 100-day mark in the last 80 years.