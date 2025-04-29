Carney's Liberal Party leads in Canada’s parliamentary elections — CTV forecast

OTTAWA, April 29. /TASS/. The ruling Liberal Party of Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is winning the snap parliamentary elections. This forecast was made by the CTV channel on Monday.

At present, the Liberals have secured 142 out of 343 seats in the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament. Their main competitors, the Conservative Party of Canada, hold 104 seats. In third place are the Bloc Quebecois with 21 seats, followed by the New Democratic Party with 5. Other parties have not yet crossed the threshold to enter Parliament.

According to CTV's expert forecast, the Liberals may ultimately secure between 152 and 180 seats, while the Conservatives are projected to win between 119 and 144 seats.

On Monday, Canada is holding its 45th general election for the House of Commons (the lower house of Parliament). The leader of the winning party will become the country’s prime minister.