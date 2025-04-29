Nearly half of power supply restored in Spain

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez announced that nearly 50% of the country’s electricity supply has been restored following a large-scale outage.

"At this moment, according to the operator’s data, <…> nearly 50% of the power supply has been restored," he stated during a press conference.

Sanchez said that 15 GW of power were suddenly lost in the system in just 5 seconds. He added that it is yet unknown what provoked this situation. Experts are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident.

On April 28, Spain experienced major power outages that affected air and rail traffic, as well as public transport. In Madrid, traffic lights did not work, there was no light in pharmacies, shops and restaurants. The situation is gradually stabilizing.