Europe, Kiev fear US may walk out of negotiations on Ukraine soon — FT

LONDON, April 28. /TASS/. Kiev and its European allies fear that Washington may withdraw from negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement this week, Financial Times (FT) wrote citing Ukrainian officials and their Western colleagues.

"There are people who think the Russians might go along [with Trump’s proposal]," one source said, adding that there was "nothing in place to actually make this work."

"Some of the elements are actually good, but it’s the impatience [on the part of the US administration] of doing it now that’s the problem," he said.

Another European official said Trump was "setting up a situation where he gives himself excuses to walk away and leave it to Ukraine and us [Europe] to fix."

US sources told FT that Washington was nervous about the fact that Moscow was not agreeing to a number of concessions, including on limiting the number of Ukrainian troops. According to Ukrainian officials, Kiev viewed as a "serous possibility" Trump’s withdrawal from negotiations. It was also reported that Kyiv has quietly begun preparing for the scenario of a US pullout, by increasing domestic arms production and intensifying talks with European countries about future assistance.