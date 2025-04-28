Next round of US-Iranian consultations due in Rome on May 3 — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The next round of consultations between the United States and Iran will be held in the Italian capital Rome on Saturday, May 3, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

"The fourth round of US-Iran talks is expected to be held in Rome on Saturday, two sources with knowledge told me," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Reuters informed that Iran invited Germany, the United Kingdom and France to meet for talks on the nuclear program in Rome on May 2.

The third round of talks between Tehran and Washington on settling the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program was held in Oman on April 26. The first round was held in Oman’s capital Muscat on April 12, the second - in Rome on April 19.