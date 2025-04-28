TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. Israel rejected a proposal for a five-year Gaza ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, the state broadcaster Kan reported, citing a source in the Israeli political system.

According to the report, Hamas sources said on 27 April that the group’s delegation in Doha and Cairo had presented general outlines of a plan to end hostilities in Gaza, including the idea of a five-year ceasefire. According to the Hamas proposal, Israel would pull all its troops from Gaza within the timeframe. Also work to rebuild the strip would begin, and the siege of the enclave would be lifted. Kan reported that the Hamas delegation refused to discuss disarming the group.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas agreed to release the hostages from Gaza and establish a ceasefire in the enclave, in a deal brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the US. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19, and its first phase wrapped up on March 1. As the phase one was underway, the sides were supposed to agree on phase two, but that didn’t happen.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in Gaza, putting an end to a ceasefire, which had been in place since January, with massive strikes on the enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the move came after Hamas rejected the proposals that were put forward by mediators and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that Israel sought to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the renewed hostilities.

According to the latest data from Israel, Hamas continues to hold 59 hostages in Gaza, including Maxim Harkin, a native of Donbass, whose close relatives are Russian nationals.