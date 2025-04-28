Death toll from explosion at Iranian port up to 70

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. The death toll from the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has climbed to 70, the Mehr news agency reported, citing crisis management director of Iran’s Hormozgan province.

According to the agency, the firefighting operation is over.

On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the coast of the Persian Gulf. On Monday, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni cited negligence as the cause of the explosion. According to Momeni, "necessary precautions" were not taken at the port. He explained that a special commission has been established to investigate the incident, and the proceedings are ongoing. "Some persons" suspected of involvement in the incident "have already been summoned to the court," he said.