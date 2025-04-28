UN takes note of truce for V-Day anniversary — representative of Secretary General

UN, April 28. /TASS/. The UN has taken note of the truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the anniversary of the Victory, said official representative of the UN head Stephane Dujarric.

"We've taken note of the various statements. Our position remains the same, that we want to see an end to the war, but we need to see an end to the war that remains principle and consistent and firmly grounded in the UN Charter, in international law, in line with all the relevant resolutions. It needs to be sustainable and recognize the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."