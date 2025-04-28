Hungary, Slovakia call on EU to support peace efforts on Ukraine — Orban

BRATISLAVA, April 28. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia back the US efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and believe that other EU countries should also provide support, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters in Bratislava following a meeting with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico.

"I am convinced that war has no solution, so I think that we, the Europeans, should also support peace initiatives," he said.

According to Orban, he and his Slovak counterpart agreed that they will from now on dedicate their "work in Europe" to the matter.

Orban also reiterated that Hungary welcomes the talks between the US and Russia not only on a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but also on other issues.

"The very fact of US-Russia talks has prompted the risk of military escalation to come down to a low point," he said.