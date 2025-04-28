BRICS ministerial meeting begins in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28. /TASS/. A two-day meeting of top diplomats from the BRICS nations has kicked off in Rio de Janeiro, a TASS correspondent reported.

The first session is dedicated to BRICS’ role in addressing global challenges ad regional crises.

According to earlier reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Itamaraty Palace to attend the meeting.

Brazil took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2025.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted the status of partner countries on January 1, 2025, and Nigeria was added to the list of partner countries on January 17.