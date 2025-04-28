Ukraine not to be able to get closer to EU, if it blocks gas transit from Russia — Orban

BRATISLAVA, April 28. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to become closer to the European Union if it blocks gas transit from Russia to Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"In our opinion, this is not the way to the future, that is why it will be very difficult for Ukraine to get closer to Europe. It should show much more understanding towards our countries and take into account our economic interests," Orban said at a press conference after talks with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, where both disagreed with Ukraine's decision to stop transporting Russian gas through its territory, including to Slovakia and Hungary, from January 1.