Mutual trust between Russia, China in face of changes in world remains unchanged — Wang

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Mutual support and trusting relations between Moscow and Beijing remain unaltered in the face of changes in the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS countries’ foreign ministers meeting.

Wang highlighted the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which "has always been a fundamental guarantee of the high dynamics of Russian-Chinese relations. It is important to make common efforts to translate constantly the important agreements of our leaders into real results," the Chinese Foreign Minister added.

"Currently, there is a fierce battle between unilateral actions and multilateralism. The fight against hegemony is unfolding on a global scale," Wang emphasized.

According to him, "China and Russia, being the founding countries of the BRICS, should step up coordination of cooperation within the framework of the BRICS. To expand and deepen solidarity and cooperation within the developing world and growing economies, constantly increase the attractive power and authority of the big BRICS, give a powerful impetus to the development and prosperity of the world, and play a role worthy of the BRICS in shaping a fairer, more rational system of global governance," Wang added.