Spain, Portugal's power grids lose over 10GW of capacity due to massive blackouts — paper

LONDON, April 28. /TASS/. Power grids of Spain and Portugal lost more than 10 GW of capacity after a large-scale blackout on April 28, the Financial Times newspaper wrote, citing a Spanish electricity operator.

According to the newspaper, the blackout has become one of the biggest in the recent European history. It affected millions of people across Spain in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, as well as various regions of Portugal.

A TASS correspondent earlier reported that mobile internet and communication were unavailable in the city of Madrid. The ABC newspaper noted that the Madrid Airport and metro have suffered from the failure of the power grid.