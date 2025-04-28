Rada acknowledges Kiev's involvement in terrorist attack against Russian general

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Roman Kostenko has admitted Kiev's involvement in the assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, in Balashikha in the Moscow Region.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Ukrayinskaya Pravda news outlet, the lawmaker threatened new terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia. According to him, even "if we reach the point of suspending the war, the work of special services will continue."

A man suspected of carrying out the April 25 terrorist attack was detained the day after the incident. According to the investigation, his name is Ignat Kuzin, who claims residence in Ukraine and was allegedly recruited by the Ukrainian special services. He was charged with committing crimes under Articles 205, 222.1, 223.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ('Terrorist Act,' 'Illegal Trafficking and Manufacture of Explosives.') He fully admitted his guilt and said that he was promised a payout of 18,000 dollars for committing the terrorist act.

On April 25, a car exploded in Balashikha in the Moscow Region. Inside was a homemade explosive device. Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, was killed in the explosion.