Iran says IAEA delegation arrives for talks on nuclear program

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. A delegation of technical specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Iran for talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The delegation has arrived in Iran and will hold technical talks with Iranian experts today," he said as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

The agency's chief Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on April 16 and 17, where he met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Eslami. Araqchi called on the IAEA not to succumb to the pressure that some states are trying to exert.