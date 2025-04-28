SIMFEROPOL, April 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky asking US President Donald Trump for more weapons flies in the face of Trump’s peace initiatives, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma member from the Republic of Crimea, told TASS.

Earlier, the US leader shared that Zelensky had asked him for more weapons at a meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral on April 26 in Rome. Similar requests have been made in the past three years, Trump said.

"From Donald Trump’s lips, the latest request for additional weapons supplies voiced by dictator Zelensky at a meeting during Pope Francis’s funeral is an absolute mockery, showing just how far gone he [Zelensky] is," said Sheremet, who also sits on a parliamentary security committee. "This risks undermining Trump’s peaceful initiatives and may cause more escalation and civilian deaths," he warned.