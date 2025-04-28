US strike on African migrants in Yemen reflects Washington's moral decay — Houthis

DOHA, April 28. /TASS/. The US strike on a detention center for African migrants in northwestern Yemen, which killed at least 68 people, shows the moral decay of the Washington administration, Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement said.

"The US, which is continuing its aggression against our country, is deliberately committing crimes against civilians, the latest of which was the killing of African migrants in Saada," the statement, quoted by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel, said. "The US war crimes reflect the highest level of failure and moral decay that the US administration has reached," the Houthis emphasized.

Earlier on Monday, Al Masirah reported that the US had hit a detention center for African migrants in the city of Saada in northwestern Yemen. The shelling killed at least 68 people and injured 47 others. According to the TV channel, at least 115 migrants were in the center at the time of the strike.

On March 15, the US, under orders from President Donald Trump, began launching massive strikes against targets of the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to the US Central Command, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, Ansar Allah launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea. There was no information on damage to the ship as a result of the attacks.